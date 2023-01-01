20 Australian dollars to Belarusian rubles

Convert AUD to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 aud
43.12 byn

1.00000 AUD = 2.15599 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80060883.31450.918351.6603149.4151.369151.34195
1 GBP1.249051104.0641.147052.0738186.6271.710141.67616
1 INR0.01200270.0096094710.01102280.01992811.793390.01643350.016107
1 EUR1.08890.871890.721211.8079162.6851.490871.46125

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 AUD2.15599 BYN
5 AUD10.77995 BYN
10 AUD21.55990 BYN
20 AUD43.11980 BYN
50 AUD107.79950 BYN
100 AUD215.59900 BYN
250 AUD538.99750 BYN
500 AUD1077.99500 BYN
1000 AUD2155.99000 BYN
2000 AUD4311.98000 BYN
5000 AUD10779.95000 BYN
10000 AUD21559.90000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Australian Dollar
1 BYN0.46382 AUD
5 BYN2.31912 AUD
10 BYN4.63824 AUD
20 BYN9.27648 AUD
50 BYN23.19120 AUD
100 BYN46.38240 AUD
250 BYN115.95600 AUD
500 BYN231.91200 AUD
1000 BYN463.82400 AUD
2000 BYN927.64800 AUD
5000 BYN2319.12000 AUD
10000 BYN4638.24000 AUD