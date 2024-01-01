Singapore dollars to Belarusian rubles today

Convert SGD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,503.17 byn

S$1.000 SGD = Br2.503 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:10
SGD to BYN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BYN
1 SGD to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.51362.5136
Low2.46492.4064
Average2.49042.4475
Change1.48%3.17%
1 SGD to BYN stats

The performance of SGD to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5136 and a 30 day low of 2.4649. This means the 30 day average was 2.4904. The change for SGD to BYN was 1.48.

The performance of SGD to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5136 and a 90 day low of 2.4064. This means the 90 day average was 2.4475. The change for SGD to BYN was 3.17.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9527.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84392.7297.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 SGD2.50317 BYN
5 SGD12.51585 BYN
10 SGD25.03170 BYN
20 SGD50.06340 BYN
50 SGD125.15850 BYN
100 SGD250.31700 BYN
250 SGD625.79250 BYN
500 SGD1,251.58500 BYN
1000 SGD2,503.17000 BYN
2000 SGD5,006.34000 BYN
5000 SGD12,515.85000 BYN
10000 SGD25,031.70000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 BYN0.39949 SGD
5 BYN1.99747 SGD
10 BYN3.99494 SGD
20 BYN7.98988 SGD
50 BYN19.97470 SGD
100 BYN39.94940 SGD
250 BYN99.87350 SGD
500 BYN199.74700 SGD
1000 BYN399.49400 SGD
2000 BYN798.98800 SGD
5000 BYN1,997.47000 SGD
10000 BYN3,994.94000 SGD