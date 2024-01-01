Swedish kronor to Belarusian rubles today

Convert SEK to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
317.27 byn

kr1.000 SEK = Br0.3173 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
SEK to BYN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BYN
1 SEK to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32210.3221
Low0.30870.3017
Average0.31560.3113
Change2.76%0.81%
1 SEK to BYN stats

The performance of SEK to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3221 and a 30 day low of 0.3087. This means the 30 day average was 0.3156. The change for SEK to BYN was 2.76.

The performance of SEK to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3221 and a 90 day low of 0.3017. This means the 90 day average was 0.3113. The change for SEK to BYN was 0.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.282
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0761.7765.083
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Belarusian Ruble
1 SEK0.31727 BYN
5 SEK1.58633 BYN
10 SEK3.17266 BYN
20 SEK6.34532 BYN
50 SEK15.86330 BYN
100 SEK31.72660 BYN
250 SEK79.31650 BYN
500 SEK158.63300 BYN
1000 SEK317.26600 BYN
2000 SEK634.53200 BYN
5000 SEK1,586.33000 BYN
10000 SEK3,172.66000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 BYN3.15193 SEK
5 BYN15.75965 SEK
10 BYN31.51930 SEK
20 BYN63.03860 SEK
50 BYN157.59650 SEK
100 BYN315.19300 SEK
250 BYN787.98250 SEK
500 BYN1,575.96500 SEK
1000 BYN3,151.93000 SEK
2000 BYN6,303.86000 SEK
5000 BYN15,759.65000 SEK
10000 BYN31,519.30000 SEK