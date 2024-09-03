Swedish krona to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.317 today, reflecting a -0.512% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.539% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.322 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.317 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.430% decrease in value.