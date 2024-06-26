Swedish krona to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.309 today, reflecting a -0.663% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.206% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.313 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.309 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.333% increase in value.