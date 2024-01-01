Hong Kong dollars to Belarusian rubles today

Convert HKD to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
417.46 byn

1.000 HKD = 0.4175 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15711.7091.9471.1711.724105.832
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
100 HKD41.74620 BYN
200 HKD83.49240 BYN
300 HKD125.23860 BYN
500 HKD208.73100 BYN
1000 HKD417.46200 BYN
2000 HKD834.92400 BYN
2500 HKD1,043.65500 BYN
3000 HKD1,252.38600 BYN
4000 HKD1,669.84800 BYN
5000 HKD2,087.31000 BYN
10000 HKD4,174.62000 BYN
20000 HKD8,349.24000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BYN2.39543 HKD
5 BYN11.97715 HKD
10 BYN23.95430 HKD
20 BYN47.90860 HKD
50 BYN119.77150 HKD
100 BYN239.54300 HKD
250 BYN598.85750 HKD
500 BYN1,197.71500 HKD
1000 BYN2,395.43000 HKD
2000 BYN4,790.86000 HKD
5000 BYN11,977.15000 HKD
10000 BYN23,954.30000 HKD