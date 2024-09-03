Hong Kong dollar to Belarusian rubles Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Hong Kong dollar to Belarusian rubles history summary. This is the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) to Belarusian rubles (BYN) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HKD and BYN historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
HKD to BYN conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.41942 BYN
Hong Kong dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.419 today, reflecting a -0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.022% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.420 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.419 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.191% increase in value.
