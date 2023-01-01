20 Singapore dollars to Belarusian rubles

Convert SGD to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
49.20 byn

1.00000 SGD = 2.45987 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 SGD2.45987 BYN
5 SGD12.29935 BYN
10 SGD24.59870 BYN
20 SGD49.19740 BYN
50 SGD122.99350 BYN
100 SGD245.98700 BYN
250 SGD614.96750 BYN
500 SGD1229.93500 BYN
1000 SGD2459.87000 BYN
2000 SGD4919.74000 BYN
5000 SGD12299.35000 BYN
10000 SGD24598.70000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 BYN0.40653 SGD
5 BYN2.03263 SGD
10 BYN4.06525 SGD
20 BYN8.13050 SGD
50 BYN20.32625 SGD
100 BYN40.65250 SGD
250 BYN101.63125 SGD
500 BYN203.26250 SGD
1000 BYN406.52500 SGD
2000 BYN813.05000 SGD
5000 BYN2032.62500 SGD
10000 BYN4065.25000 SGD