1,000 byn
306.18 usd

1.000 BYN = 0.3062 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / US Dollar
1 BYN0.30618 USD
5 BYN1.53092 USD
10 BYN3.06184 USD
20 BYN6.12368 USD
50 BYN15.30920 USD
100 BYN30.61840 USD
250 BYN76.54600 USD
500 BYN153.09200 USD
1000 BYN306.18400 USD
2000 BYN612.36800 USD
5000 BYN1,530.92000 USD
10000 BYN3,061.84000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 USD3.26601 BYN
5 USD16.33005 BYN
10 USD32.66010 BYN
20 USD65.32020 BYN
50 USD163.30050 BYN
100 USD326.60100 BYN
250 USD816.50250 BYN
500 USD1,633.00500 BYN
1000 USD3,266.01000 BYN
2000 USD6,532.02000 BYN
5000 USD16,330.05000 BYN
10000 USD32,660.10000 BYN