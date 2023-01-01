Belarusian rubles to British pounds sterling today

Convert BYN to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
244.35 gbp

1.00000 BYN = 0.24435 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873651.085490.33061.493731.677460.9640518.7417
1 GBP1.1446211.2424103.3971.709791.92011.1034721.4526
1 USD0.92130.804894183.22331.37621.545480.888217.2671
1 INR0.01107040.00967150.012015910.01653620.01857020.01067250.207479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 BYN0.24435 GBP
5 BYN1.22175 GBP
10 BYN2.44350 GBP
20 BYN4.88700 GBP
50 BYN12.21750 GBP
100 BYN24.43500 GBP
250 BYN61.08750 GBP
500 BYN122.17500 GBP
1000 BYN244.35000 GBP
2000 BYN488.70000 GBP
5000 BYN1221.75000 GBP
10000 BYN2443.50000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belarusian Ruble
1 GBP4.09249 BYN
5 GBP20.46245 BYN
10 GBP40.92490 BYN
20 GBP81.84980 BYN
50 GBP204.62450 BYN
100 GBP409.24900 BYN
250 GBP1023.12250 BYN
500 GBP2046.24500 BYN
1000 GBP4092.49000 BYN
2000 GBP8184.98000 BYN
5000 GBP20462.45000 BYN
10000 GBP40924.90000 BYN