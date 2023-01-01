20 Belarusian rubles to British pounds sterling

Convert BYN to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 byn
4.84 gbp

1.00000 BYN = 0.24188 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 BYN0.24188 GBP
5 BYN1.20941 GBP
10 BYN2.41882 GBP
20 BYN4.83764 GBP
50 BYN12.09410 GBP
100 BYN24.18820 GBP
250 BYN60.47050 GBP
500 BYN120.94100 GBP
1000 BYN241.88200 GBP
2000 BYN483.76400 GBP
5000 BYN1209.41000 GBP
10000 BYN2418.82000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belarusian Ruble
1 GBP4.13424 BYN
5 GBP20.67120 BYN
10 GBP41.34240 BYN
20 GBP82.68480 BYN
50 GBP206.71200 BYN
100 GBP413.42400 BYN
250 GBP1033.56000 BYN
500 GBP2067.12000 BYN
1000 GBP4134.24000 BYN
2000 GBP8268.48000 BYN
5000 GBP20671.20000 BYN
10000 GBP41342.40000 BYN