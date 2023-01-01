1 Belarusian ruble to Singapore dollars

Convert BYN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1 byn
0.41 sgd

1.00000 BYN = 0.40734 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Singapore Dollar
1 BYN0.40734 SGD
5 BYN2.03668 SGD
10 BYN4.07337 SGD
20 BYN8.14674 SGD
50 BYN20.36685 SGD
100 BYN40.73370 SGD
250 BYN101.83425 SGD
500 BYN203.66850 SGD
1000 BYN407.33700 SGD
2000 BYN814.67400 SGD
5000 BYN2036.68500 SGD
10000 BYN4073.37000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 SGD2.45497 BYN
5 SGD12.27485 BYN
10 SGD24.54970 BYN
20 SGD49.09940 BYN
50 SGD122.74850 BYN
100 SGD245.49700 BYN
250 SGD613.74250 BYN
500 SGD1227.48500 BYN
1000 SGD2454.97000 BYN
2000 SGD4909.94000 BYN
5000 SGD12274.85000 BYN
10000 SGD24549.70000 BYN