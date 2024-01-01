Euros to Belarusian rubles today

Convert EUR to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,568.12 byn

€1.000 EUR = Br3.568 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.57743.5774
Low3.52733.4924
Average3.55213.5354
Change0.93%1.41%
View full history

1 EUR to BYN stats

The performance of EUR to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5774 and a 30 day low of 3.5273. This means the 30 day average was 3.5521. The change for EUR to BYN was 0.93.

The performance of EUR to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5774 and a 90 day low of 3.4924. This means the 90 day average was 3.5354. The change for EUR to BYN was 1.41.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

How to convert Euros to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.56812 BYN
5 EUR17.84060 BYN
10 EUR35.68120 BYN
20 EUR71.36240 BYN
50 EUR178.40600 BYN
100 EUR356.81200 BYN
250 EUR892.03000 BYN
500 EUR1,784.06000 BYN
1000 EUR3,568.12000 BYN
2000 EUR7,136.24000 BYN
5000 EUR17,840.60000 BYN
10000 EUR35,681.20000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.28026 EUR
5 BYN1.40130 EUR
10 BYN2.80260 EUR
20 BYN5.60520 EUR
50 BYN14.01300 EUR
100 BYN28.02600 EUR
250 BYN70.06500 EUR
500 BYN140.13000 EUR
1000 BYN280.26000 EUR
2000 BYN560.52000 EUR
5000 BYN1,401.30000 EUR
10000 BYN2,802.60000 EUR