Euros to Belarusian rubles today

Convert EUR to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
3,583.95 byn

1.00000 EUR = 3.58395 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.58395 BYN
5 EUR17.91975 BYN
10 EUR35.83950 BYN
20 EUR71.67900 BYN
50 EUR179.19750 BYN
100 EUR358.39500 BYN
250 EUR895.98750 BYN
500 EUR1791.97500 BYN
1000 EUR3583.95000 BYN
2000 EUR7167.90000 BYN
5000 EUR17919.75000 BYN
10000 EUR35839.50000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.27902 EUR
5 BYN1.39511 EUR
10 BYN2.79022 EUR
20 BYN5.58044 EUR
50 BYN13.95110 EUR
100 BYN27.90220 EUR
250 BYN69.75550 EUR
500 BYN139.51100 EUR
1000 BYN279.02200 EUR
2000 BYN558.04400 EUR
5000 BYN1395.11000 EUR
10000 BYN2790.22000 EUR