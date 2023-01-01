Indian rupees to Belarusian rubles today

Convert INR to BYN at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
396.50 byn

1.00000 INR = 0.03965 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37490.91983.67290.804021.54297287.251.34675
1 CAD0.72732610.668992.671390.5847841.12224208.9240.979526
1 EUR1.08721.4947913.993180.874151.67752312.2981.46419
1 AED0.2722640.3743360.25042710.2189060.42009678.2080.366672

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 INR0.03965 BYN
5 INR0.19825 BYN
10 INR0.39650 BYN
20 INR0.79299 BYN
50 INR1.98248 BYN
100 INR3.96496 BYN
250 INR9.91240 BYN
500 INR19.82480 BYN
1000 INR39.64960 BYN
2000 INR79.29920 BYN
5000 INR198.24800 BYN
10000 INR396.49600 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 BYN25.22090 INR
5 BYN126.10450 INR
10 BYN252.20900 INR
20 BYN504.41800 INR
50 BYN1261.04500 INR
100 BYN2522.09000 INR
250 BYN6305.22500 INR
500 BYN12610.45000 INR
1000 BYN25220.90000 INR
2000 BYN50441.80000 INR
5000 BYN126104.50000 INR
10000 BYN252209.00000 INR