Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles today

Convert BGN to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,826.84 byn

1.00000 BGN = 1.82684 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.82684 BYN
5 BGN9.13420 BYN
10 BGN18.26840 BYN
20 BGN36.53680 BYN
50 BGN91.34200 BYN
100 BGN182.68400 BYN
250 BGN456.71000 BYN
500 BGN913.42000 BYN
1000 BGN1826.84000 BYN
2000 BGN3653.68000 BYN
5000 BGN9134.20000 BYN
10000 BGN18268.40000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.54739 BGN
5 BYN2.73697 BGN
10 BYN5.47394 BGN
20 BYN10.94788 BGN
50 BYN27.36970 BGN
100 BYN54.73940 BGN
250 BYN136.84850 BGN
500 BYN273.69700 BGN
1000 BYN547.39400 BGN
2000 BYN1094.78800 BGN
5000 BYN2736.97000 BGN
10000 BYN5473.94000 BGN