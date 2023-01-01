20 Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles

Convert BGN to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
36.86 byn

1.00000 BGN = 1.84305 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.84305 BYN
5 BGN9.21525 BYN
10 BGN18.43050 BYN
20 BGN36.86100 BYN
50 BGN92.15250 BYN
100 BGN184.30500 BYN
250 BGN460.76250 BYN
500 BGN921.52500 BYN
1000 BGN1843.05000 BYN
2000 BGN3686.10000 BYN
5000 BGN9215.25000 BYN
10000 BGN18430.50000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.54258 BGN
5 BYN2.71290 BGN
10 BYN5.42580 BGN
20 BYN10.85160 BGN
50 BYN27.12900 BGN
100 BYN54.25800 BGN
250 BYN135.64500 BGN
500 BYN271.29000 BGN
1000 BYN542.58000 BGN
2000 BYN1085.16000 BGN
5000 BYN2712.90000 BGN
10000 BYN5425.80000 BGN