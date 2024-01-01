20 Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles

Convert BGN to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
36.53 byn

лв1.000 BGN = Br1.826 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83131.8313
Low1.80371.7859
Average1.81941.8094
Change0.87%1.42%
View full history

1 BGN to BYN stats

The performance of BGN to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8313 and a 30 day low of 1.8037. This means the 30 day average was 1.8194. The change for BGN to BYN was 0.87.

The performance of BGN to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8313 and a 90 day low of 1.7859. This means the 90 day average was 1.8094. The change for BGN to BYN was 1.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6661.3731.5211.3230.78418.319
1 EUR1.09211.8191.4991.6611.4450.85620
1 NZD0.60.5510.8240.9130.7940.4710.994
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.341

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.82642 BYN
5 BGN9.13210 BYN
10 BGN18.26420 BYN
20 BGN36.52840 BYN
50 BGN91.32100 BYN
100 BGN182.64200 BYN
250 BGN456.60500 BYN
500 BGN913.21000 BYN
1000 BGN1,826.42000 BYN
2000 BGN3,652.84000 BYN
5000 BGN9,132.10000 BYN
10000 BGN18,264.20000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.54752 BGN
5 BYN2.73760 BGN
10 BYN5.47520 BGN
20 BYN10.95040 BGN
50 BYN27.37600 BGN
100 BYN54.75200 BGN
250 BYN136.88000 BGN
500 BYN273.76000 BGN
1000 BYN547.52000 BGN
2000 BYN1,095.04000 BGN
5000 BYN2,737.60000 BGN
10000 BYN5,475.20000 BGN