100 Belarusian rubles to Euros

Convert BYN to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 byn
28.37 eur

1.00000 BYN = 0.28375 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.28375 EUR
5 BYN1.41874 EUR
10 BYN2.83748 EUR
20 BYN5.67496 EUR
50 BYN14.18740 EUR
100 BYN28.37480 EUR
250 BYN70.93700 EUR
500 BYN141.87400 EUR
1000 BYN283.74800 EUR
2000 BYN567.49600 EUR
5000 BYN1418.74000 EUR
10000 BYN2837.48000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.52425 BYN
5 EUR17.62125 BYN
10 EUR35.24250 BYN
20 EUR70.48500 BYN
50 EUR176.21250 BYN
100 EUR352.42500 BYN
250 EUR881.06250 BYN
500 EUR1762.12500 BYN
1000 EUR3524.25000 BYN
2000 EUR7048.50000 BYN
5000 EUR17621.25000 BYN
10000 EUR35242.50000 BYN