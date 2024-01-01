Chinese yuan rmb to Belarusian rubles today

Convert CNY to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
456.15 byn

¥1.000 CNY = Br0.4562 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45620.4562
Low0.44940.4489
Average0.45070.4511
Change1.39%0.97%
1 CNY to BYN stats

The performance of CNY to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4562 and a 30 day low of 0.4494. This means the 30 day average was 0.4507. The change for CNY to BYN was 1.39.

The performance of CNY to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4562 and a 90 day low of 0.4489. This means the 90 day average was 0.4511. The change for CNY to BYN was 0.97.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belarusian Ruble
1 CNY0.45615 BYN
5 CNY2.28076 BYN
10 CNY4.56151 BYN
20 CNY9.12302 BYN
50 CNY22.80755 BYN
100 CNY45.61510 BYN
250 CNY114.03775 BYN
500 CNY228.07550 BYN
1000 CNY456.15100 BYN
2000 CNY912.30200 BYN
5000 CNY2,280.75500 BYN
10000 CNY4,561.51000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BYN2.19226 CNY
5 BYN10.96130 CNY
10 BYN21.92260 CNY
20 BYN43.84520 CNY
50 BYN109.61300 CNY
100 BYN219.22600 CNY
250 BYN548.06500 CNY
500 BYN1,096.13000 CNY
1000 BYN2,192.26000 CNY
2000 BYN4,384.52000 CNY
5000 BYN10,961.30000 CNY
10000 BYN21,922.60000 CNY