1 Chinese yuan rmb to Belarusian rubles

Convert CNY to BYN at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.45 byn

1.00000 CNY = 0.45459 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Belarusian Ruble
1 CNY0.45459 BYN
5 CNY2.27297 BYN
10 CNY4.54593 BYN
20 CNY9.09186 BYN
50 CNY22.72965 BYN
100 CNY45.45930 BYN
250 CNY113.64825 BYN
500 CNY227.29650 BYN
1000 CNY454.59300 BYN
2000 CNY909.18600 BYN
5000 CNY2272.96500 BYN
10000 CNY4545.93000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BYN2.19977 CNY
5 BYN10.99885 CNY
10 BYN21.99770 CNY
20 BYN43.99540 CNY
50 BYN109.98850 CNY
100 BYN219.97700 CNY
250 BYN549.94250 CNY
500 BYN1099.88500 CNY
1000 BYN2199.77000 CNY
2000 BYN4399.54000 CNY
5000 BYN10998.85000 CNY
10000 BYN21997.70000 CNY