10 thousand Belarusian rubles to Japanese yen

Convert BYN to JPY at the real exchange rate

10,000 byn
459,332 jpy

1.00000 BYN = 45.93320 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 BYN45.93320 JPY
5 BYN229.66600 JPY
10 BYN459.33200 JPY
20 BYN918.66400 JPY
50 BYN2296.66000 JPY
100 BYN4593.32000 JPY
250 BYN11483.30000 JPY
500 BYN22966.60000 JPY
1000 BYN45933.20000 JPY
2000 BYN91866.40000 JPY
5000 BYN229666.00000 JPY
10000 BYN459332.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belarusian Ruble
100 JPY2.17708 BYN
1000 JPY21.77080 BYN
1500 JPY32.65620 BYN
2000 JPY43.54160 BYN
3000 JPY65.31240 BYN
5000 JPY108.85400 BYN
5400 JPY117.56232 BYN
10000 JPY217.70800 BYN
15000 JPY326.56200 BYN
20000 JPY435.41600 BYN
25000 JPY544.27000 BYN
30000 JPY653.12400 BYN