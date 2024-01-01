500 Belarusian rubles to British pounds sterling

Convert BYN to GBP at the real exchange rate

500 byn
121.35 gbp

1.00000 BYN = 0.24270 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 BYN0.24270 GBP
5 BYN1.21348 GBP
10 BYN2.42696 GBP
20 BYN4.85392 GBP
50 BYN12.13480 GBP
100 BYN24.26960 GBP
250 BYN60.67400 GBP
500 BYN121.34800 GBP
1000 BYN242.69600 GBP
2000 BYN485.39200 GBP
5000 BYN1213.48000 GBP
10000 BYN2426.96000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Belarusian Ruble
1 GBP4.12039 BYN
5 GBP20.60195 BYN
10 GBP41.20390 BYN
20 GBP82.40780 BYN
50 GBP206.01950 BYN
100 GBP412.03900 BYN
250 GBP1030.09750 BYN
500 GBP2060.19500 BYN
1000 GBP4120.39000 BYN
2000 GBP8240.78000 BYN
5000 GBP20601.95000 BYN
10000 GBP41203.90000 BYN