5 US dollars to Belarusian rubles

Convert USD to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 usd
16.35 byn

$1.000 USD = Br3.270 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.27463.2746
Low3.26963.2405
Average3.27053.2699
Change0.01%-0.03%
View full history

1 USD to BYN stats

The performance of USD to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2746 and a 30 day low of 3.2696. This means the 30 day average was 3.2705. The change for USD to BYN was 0.01.

The performance of USD to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2746 and a 90 day low of 3.2405. This means the 90 day average was 3.2699. The change for USD to BYN was -0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 USD3.27036 BYN
5 USD16.35180 BYN
10 USD32.70360 BYN
20 USD65.40720 BYN
50 USD163.51800 BYN
100 USD327.03600 BYN
250 USD817.59000 BYN
500 USD1,635.18000 BYN
1000 USD3,270.36000 BYN
2000 USD6,540.72000 BYN
5000 USD16,351.80000 BYN
10000 USD32,703.60000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / US Dollar
1 BYN0.30578 USD
5 BYN1.52889 USD
10 BYN3.05777 USD
20 BYN6.11554 USD
50 BYN15.28885 USD
100 BYN30.57770 USD
250 BYN76.44425 USD
500 BYN152.88850 USD
1000 BYN305.77700 USD
2000 BYN611.55400 USD
5000 BYN1,528.88500 USD
10000 BYN3,057.77000 USD