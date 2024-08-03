US dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 3.270 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.012% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3.275 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 3.269 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-07-2024, with a -0.134% decrease in value.