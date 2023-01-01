10 Euros to Belarusian rubles

Convert EUR to BYN at the real exchange rate

10 eur
35.94 byn

1.00000 EUR = 3.59390 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7980850.88421.371283.30751.52999149.1354.01315
1 GBP1.25311.108091.71811104.3841.91707186.8665.02866
1 CHF1.130970.90245711.5507894.21791.73036168.6674.53815
1 CAD0.7292880.5820340.644837160.75521.1158108.7622.92674

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.59390 BYN
5 EUR17.96950 BYN
10 EUR35.93900 BYN
20 EUR71.87800 BYN
50 EUR179.69500 BYN
100 EUR359.39000 BYN
250 EUR898.47500 BYN
500 EUR1796.95000 BYN
1000 EUR3593.90000 BYN
2000 EUR7187.80000 BYN
5000 EUR17969.50000 BYN
10000 EUR35939.00000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.27825 EUR
5 BYN1.39125 EUR
10 BYN2.78249 EUR
20 BYN5.56498 EUR
50 BYN13.91245 EUR
100 BYN27.82490 EUR
250 BYN69.56225 EUR
500 BYN139.12450 EUR
1000 BYN278.24900 EUR
2000 BYN556.49800 EUR
5000 BYN1391.24500 EUR
10000 BYN2782.49000 EUR