ين ياباني إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ين ياباني إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٤٫٠٣٠ today, reflecting a 0.436% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ين ياباني has remained relatively stable, with a -1.674% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ين ياباني إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٤٫٠٩٨ on 10-08-2024 and a low of ٤٫٠٠٤ on 15-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-08-2024, with a -0.666% decrease in value.