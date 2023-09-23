Send money to Dubai
The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to AED
and transfer speed
Transfer speed
|Cheapest
11.11 USD
11.11 USD
no hidden fees
Should arrive in 4 days
Should arrive in 4 days
18.08 USD
18.08 USD
18.08 USD in hidden fees
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
How to send money to Dubai in 3 easy steps
Enter amount to send in USD.
Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient in Dubai.
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send USD, receive AED.
The recipient gets money in AED directly from Wise’s local bank account.
How to send money to Dubai from Argentina
- Just tap in how much, and where to.
- Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
- And that's it.
Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.
How much does it cost to transfer money to Dubai?
Pay a small, flat fee and percentage
To send money in USD to Dubai, you pay a small, flat fee of 5.37 USD + 0.58% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).
Fee depends on your chosen transfer type
Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.
No hidden fees
No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
How long will a money transfer to Dubai take?
A money transfer from Argentina (USD) to Dubai (AED) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Your transfer route
Should arriveby Monday
What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Dubai
Register for free.
Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.
Choose an amount to send.
Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.
Add recipient’s bank details.
Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.
Verify your identity.
For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.
Pay for your transfer.
Send your money with a bank debit (ACH), wire transfer, or a debit or credit card.
That’s it.
We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.
Best ways to send money to Dubai
Direct DebitDirect Debit is a convenient option that lets us take money from your account once you have authorised the payment on our site. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Wise, and it can be more expensive than a bank transfer.
Bank TransferBank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.
Debit CardPaying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit CardPaying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to Dubai
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
Send money to Dubai from Argentina with the most international app
Looking for an app to send money to Dubai? Sending money is easy with Wise app.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
