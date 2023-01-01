50 Danish kroner to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert DKK to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
290.76 mru

1.00000 DKK = 5.81519 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
How to convert Danish kroner to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 DKK5.81519 MRU
5 DKK29.07595 MRU
10 DKK58.15190 MRU
20 DKK116.30380 MRU
50 DKK290.75950 MRU
100 DKK581.51900 MRU
250 DKK1453.79750 MRU
500 DKK2907.59500 MRU
1000 DKK5815.19000 MRU
2000 DKK11630.38000 MRU
5000 DKK29075.95000 MRU
10000 DKK58151.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Danish Krone
1 MRU0.17196 DKK
5 MRU0.85981 DKK
10 MRU1.71963 DKK
20 MRU3.43926 DKK
50 MRU8.59815 DKK
100 MRU17.19630 DKK
250 MRU42.99075 DKK
500 MRU85.98150 DKK
1000 MRU171.96300 DKK
2000 MRU343.92600 DKK
5000 MRU859.81500 DKK
10000 MRU1719.63000 DKK