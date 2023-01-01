50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Danish kroner

Convert MRU to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 mru
8.64 dkk

1.00000 MRU = 0.17272 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Danish Krone
1 MRU0.17272 DKK
5 MRU0.86360 DKK
10 MRU1.72720 DKK
20 MRU3.45440 DKK
50 MRU8.63600 DKK
100 MRU17.27200 DKK
250 MRU43.18000 DKK
500 MRU86.36000 DKK
1000 MRU172.72000 DKK
2000 MRU345.44000 DKK
5000 MRU863.60000 DKK
10000 MRU1727.20000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 DKK5.78970 MRU
5 DKK28.94850 MRU
10 DKK57.89700 MRU
20 DKK115.79400 MRU
50 DKK289.48500 MRU
100 DKK578.97000 MRU
250 DKK1447.42500 MRU
500 DKK2894.85000 MRU
1000 DKK5789.70000 MRU
2000 DKK11579.40000 MRU
5000 DKK28948.50000 MRU
10000 DKK57897.00000 MRU