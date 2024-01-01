يوان صيني إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the يوان صيني إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the يوان صيني (CNY) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CNY and XOF historical data from 12-08-2019 to 12-08-2024.
يوان صيني إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history
The exchange rate for يوان صيني إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٨٣٫٦٣٠ today, reflecting a -0.232% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of يوان صيني has remained relatively stable, with a -0.478% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of يوان صيني إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٨٤٫٠٩٢ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٨٣٫٥٩٩ on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.294% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
كيفية تحويل يوان صيني إلى فرنك غرب إفريقي
- 1
أدخل المبلغ الخاص بك
اكتب ببساطة في المربع مقدار ما تريد تحويله.
- 2
اختر عملاتك
انقر على القائمة المنسدلة لاختيار CNY في القائمة المنسدلة الأولى كعملة تريد تحويلها و XOF في الانخفاض الثاني كعملة تريد تحويلها إليها.
- 3
هذا هو
سيظهر لك محول العملة الخاص بنا معدل CNY الحالي إلى XOF وكيف تغير خلال اليوم أو الأسبوع أو الشهر الماضي.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.