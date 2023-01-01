CFA francs BCEAO to Russian rubles today

Convert XOF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
146.88 rub

1.00000 XOF = 0.14688 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.0909590.89521.496241.668250.9646518.7698
1 GBP1.1479711.25235104.3431.71761.915051.1073921.5467
1 USD0.916650.798499183.31751.37151.529170.884217.205
1 INR0.01100170.009583810.012002310.01646110.01835350.01061240.206499

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Russian Ruble
1 XOF0.14688 RUB
5 XOF0.73439 RUB
10 XOF1.46877 RUB
20 XOF2.93754 RUB
50 XOF7.34385 RUB
100 XOF14.68770 RUB
250 XOF36.71925 RUB
500 XOF73.43850 RUB
1000 XOF146.87700 RUB
2000 XOF293.75400 RUB
5000 XOF734.38500 RUB
10000 XOF1468.77000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RUB6.80843 XOF
5 RUB34.04215 XOF
10 RUB68.08430 XOF
20 RUB136.16860 XOF
50 RUB340.42150 XOF
100 RUB680.84300 XOF
250 RUB1702.10750 XOF
500 RUB3404.21500 XOF
1000 RUB6808.43000 XOF
2000 RUB13616.86000 XOF
5000 RUB34042.15000 XOF
10000 RUB68084.30000 XOF