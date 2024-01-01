Convert XOF to RUB at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Russian rubles today

1,000 xof
143.69 rub

CFA1.000 XOF = руб0.1437 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Russian Ruble
1 XOF0.14369 RUB
5 XOF0.71844 RUB
10 XOF1.43688 RUB
20 XOF2.87376 RUB
50 XOF7.18440 RUB
100 XOF14.36880 RUB
250 XOF35.92200 RUB
500 XOF71.84400 RUB
1000 XOF143.68800 RUB
2000 XOF287.37600 RUB
5000 XOF718.44000 RUB
10000 XOF1,436.88000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RUB6.95952 XOF
5 RUB34.79760 XOF
10 RUB69.59520 XOF
20 RUB139.19040 XOF
50 RUB347.97600 XOF
100 RUB695.95200 XOF
250 RUB1,739.88000 XOF
500 RUB3,479.76000 XOF
1000 RUB6,959.52000 XOF
2000 RUB13,919.04000 XOF
5000 RUB34,797.60000 XOF
10000 RUB69,595.20000 XOF