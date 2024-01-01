500 CFA francs BCEAO to Russian rubles

Convert XOF to RUB at the real exchange rate

500 xof
75.97 rub

1.00000 XOF = 0.15195 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Russian Ruble
1 XOF0.15195 RUB
5 XOF0.75973 RUB
10 XOF1.51946 RUB
20 XOF3.03892 RUB
50 XOF7.59730 RUB
100 XOF15.19460 RUB
250 XOF37.98650 RUB
500 XOF75.97300 RUB
1000 XOF151.94600 RUB
2000 XOF303.89200 RUB
5000 XOF759.73000 RUB
10000 XOF1519.46000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RUB6.58129 XOF
5 RUB32.90645 XOF
10 RUB65.81290 XOF
20 RUB131.62580 XOF
50 RUB329.06450 XOF
100 RUB658.12900 XOF
250 RUB1645.32250 XOF
500 RUB3290.64500 XOF
1000 RUB6581.29000 XOF
2000 RUB13162.58000 XOF
5000 RUB32906.45000 XOF
10000 RUB65812.90000 XOF