CFA franc BCEAO to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Russian rubles is currently 0.144 today, reflecting a -0.554% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 5.027% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.146 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.137 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.396% increase in value.