Russian ruble to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 7.022 today, reflecting a 0.294% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.767% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 7.373 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 6.858 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.377% decrease in value.