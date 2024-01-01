10 Russian rubles to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert RUB to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 rub
70 xof

руб1.000 RUB = CFA7.022 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.791.4981.35683.582
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6021.4589.374
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3140.5781.0950.99261.122
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RUB7.02181 XOF
5 RUB35.10905 XOF
10 RUB70.21810 XOF
20 RUB140.43620 XOF
50 RUB351.09050 XOF
100 RUB702.18100 XOF
250 RUB1,755.45250 XOF
500 RUB3,510.90500 XOF
1000 RUB7,021.81000 XOF
2000 RUB14,043.62000 XOF
5000 RUB35,109.05000 XOF
10000 RUB70,218.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Russian Ruble
1 XOF0.14241 RUB
5 XOF0.71207 RUB
10 XOF1.42413 RUB
20 XOF2.84826 RUB
50 XOF7.12065 RUB
100 XOF14.24130 RUB
250 XOF35.60325 RUB
500 XOF71.20650 RUB
1000 XOF142.41300 RUB
2000 XOF284.82600 RUB
5000 XOF712.06500 RUB
10000 XOF1,424.13000 RUB