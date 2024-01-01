Maldivian rufiyaas to Russian rubles today

Convert MVR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
5,632.37 rub

MVR1.000 MVR = руб5.632 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RUB
1 MVR to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.01886.0188
Low5.50965.4880
Average5.83545.7677
Change0.35%-2.47%
1 MVR to RUB stats

The performance of MVR to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0188 and a 30 day low of 5.5096. This means the 30 day average was 5.8354. The change for MVR to RUB was 0.35.

The performance of MVR to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0188 and a 90 day low of 5.4880. This means the 90 day average was 5.7677. The change for MVR to RUB was -2.47.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9670.9051.491.3550.76283.9511.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6730.073
1 EUR1.10419.84411.6461.4970.84292.721.444
1 AUD0.67112.0590.60810.9090.51256.3440.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Russian Ruble
1 MVR5.63237 RUB
5 MVR28.16185 RUB
10 MVR56.32370 RUB
20 MVR112.64740 RUB
50 MVR281.61850 RUB
100 MVR563.23700 RUB
250 MVR1,408.09250 RUB
500 MVR2,816.18500 RUB
1000 MVR5,632.37000 RUB
2000 MVR11,264.74000 RUB
5000 MVR28,161.85000 RUB
10000 MVR56,323.70000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RUB0.17755 MVR
5 RUB0.88773 MVR
10 RUB1.77545 MVR
20 RUB3.55090 MVR
50 RUB8.87725 MVR
100 RUB17.75450 MVR
250 RUB44.38625 MVR
500 RUB88.77250 MVR
1000 RUB177.54500 MVR
2000 RUB355.09000 MVR
5000 RUB887.72500 MVR
10000 RUB1,775.45000 MVR