5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Russian rubles

Convert MVR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
29.50 rub

1.00000 MVR = 5.90071 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Russian Ruble
1 MVR5.90071 RUB
5 MVR29.50355 RUB
10 MVR59.00710 RUB
20 MVR118.01420 RUB
50 MVR295.03550 RUB
100 MVR590.07100 RUB
250 MVR1475.17750 RUB
500 MVR2950.35500 RUB
1000 MVR5900.71000 RUB
2000 MVR11801.42000 RUB
5000 MVR29503.55000 RUB
10000 MVR59007.10000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RUB0.16947 MVR
5 RUB0.84736 MVR
10 RUB1.69471 MVR
20 RUB3.38942 MVR
50 RUB8.47355 MVR
100 RUB16.94710 MVR
250 RUB42.36775 MVR
500 RUB84.73550 MVR
1000 RUB169.47100 MVR
2000 RUB338.94200 MVR
5000 RUB847.35500 MVR
10000 RUB1694.71000 MVR