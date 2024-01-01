Icelandic krónas to Russian rubles today

Convert ISK to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
680.24 rub

1.000 ISK = 0.6802 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Russian Ruble
1 ISK0.68024 RUB
5 ISK3.40120 RUB
10 ISK6.80240 RUB
20 ISK13.60480 RUB
50 ISK34.01200 RUB
100 ISK68.02400 RUB
250 ISK170.06000 RUB
500 ISK340.12000 RUB
1000 ISK680.24000 RUB
2000 ISK1,360.48000 RUB
5000 ISK3,401.20000 RUB
10000 ISK6,802.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 RUB1.47007 ISK
5 RUB7.35035 ISK
10 RUB14.70070 ISK
20 RUB29.40140 ISK
50 RUB73.50350 ISK
100 RUB147.00700 ISK
250 RUB367.51750 ISK
500 RUB735.03500 ISK
1000 RUB1,470.07000 ISK
2000 RUB2,940.14000 ISK
5000 RUB7,350.35000 ISK
10000 RUB14,700.70000 ISK