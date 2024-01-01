Bermudan dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
307.595 kwd

1.000 BMD = 0.3076 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BMD0.30760 KWD
5 BMD1.53798 KWD
10 BMD3.07595 KWD
20 BMD6.15190 KWD
50 BMD15.37975 KWD
100 BMD30.75950 KWD
250 BMD76.89875 KWD
500 BMD153.79750 KWD
1000 BMD307.59500 KWD
2000 BMD615.19000 KWD
5000 BMD1,537.97500 KWD
10000 BMD3,075.95000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 KWD3.25103 BMD
5 KWD16.25515 BMD
10 KWD32.51030 BMD
20 KWD65.02060 BMD
50 KWD162.55150 BMD
100 KWD325.10300 BMD
250 KWD812.75750 BMD
500 KWD1,625.51500 BMD
1000 KWD3,251.03000 BMD
2000 KWD6,502.06000 BMD
5000 KWD16,255.15000 BMD
10000 KWD32,510.30000 BMD