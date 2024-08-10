Bermudan dollar to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.306 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.374% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.306 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.305 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.231% decrease in value.