Bermudan dollar to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.307 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.308 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.307 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.068% decrease in value.