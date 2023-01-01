Bermudan dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
308.530 kwd

1.00000 BMD = 0.30853 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BMD0.30853 KWD
5 BMD1.54265 KWD
10 BMD3.08530 KWD
20 BMD6.17060 KWD
50 BMD15.42650 KWD
100 BMD30.85300 KWD
250 BMD77.13250 KWD
500 BMD154.26500 KWD
1000 BMD308.53000 KWD
2000 BMD617.06000 KWD
5000 BMD1542.65000 KWD
10000 BMD3085.30000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 KWD3.24118 BMD
5 KWD16.20590 BMD
10 KWD32.41180 BMD
20 KWD64.82360 BMD
50 KWD162.05900 BMD
100 KWD324.11800 BMD
250 KWD810.29500 BMD
500 KWD1620.59000 BMD
1000 KWD3241.18000 BMD
2000 KWD6482.36000 BMD
5000 KWD16205.90000 BMD
10000 KWD32411.80000 BMD