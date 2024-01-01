2,000 Bermudan dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 bmd
612.180 kwd

$1.000 BMD = ك0.3061 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BMD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30620.3077
Low0.30500.3050
Average0.30570.3064
Change0.10%-0.51%
1 BMD to KWD stats

The performance of BMD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3062 and a 30 day low of 0.3050. This means the 30 day average was 0.3057. The change for BMD to KWD was 0.10.

The performance of BMD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3077 and a 90 day low of 0.3050. This means the 90 day average was 0.3064. The change for BMD to KWD was -0.51.

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.37383.9480.9161.6671.32418.3240.784
1 CAD0.728161.1440.6671.2140.96413.3470.571
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2180.009
1 EUR1.0921.49991.64211.821.44520.0040.856

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BMD0.30609 KWD
5 BMD1.53045 KWD
10 BMD3.06090 KWD
20 BMD6.12180 KWD
50 BMD15.30450 KWD
100 BMD30.60900 KWD
250 BMD76.52250 KWD
500 BMD153.04500 KWD
1000 BMD306.09000 KWD
2000 BMD612.18000 KWD
5000 BMD1,530.45000 KWD
10000 BMD3,060.90000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 KWD3.26701 BMD
5 KWD16.33505 BMD
10 KWD32.67010 BMD
20 KWD65.34020 BMD
50 KWD163.35050 BMD
100 KWD326.70100 BMD
250 KWD816.75250 BMD
500 KWD1,633.50500 BMD
1000 KWD3,267.01000 BMD
2000 KWD6,534.02000 BMD
5000 KWD16,335.05000 BMD
10000 KWD32,670.10000 BMD