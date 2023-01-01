Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK)
Currency name
Papua New Guinean Kina
Currency symbol
K
PGK exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From PGK
|0.26475
|0.24313
|0.21267
|22.03020
|39.80910
|23.61570
|0.40787
|4.84768
|To PGK
|3.77715
|4.11294
|4.70217
|0.04539
|0.02512
|0.04234
|2.45175
|0.20628
