Papua New Guinean kinas to Lebanese pounds today

Convert PGK to LBP at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ل.ل.2.272e+4 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 PGK to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22941.400023234.9000
Low22715.400022715.4000
Average22824.266722964.0533
Change-0.99%-1.89%
View full history

1 PGK to LBP stats

The performance of PGK to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22941.4000 and a 30 day low of 22715.4000. This means the 30 day average was 22824.2667. The change for PGK to LBP was -0.99.

The performance of PGK to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23234.9000 and a 90 day low of 22715.4000. This means the 90 day average was 22964.0533. The change for PGK to LBP was -1.89.

Track market ratesView PGK to LBP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8328051.0802590.81251.492421.622610.93485521.4165
1 GBP1.2007611.29705109.0381.791941.948251.1225425.7147
1 USD0.925750.77098184.06621.381551.502070.8654519.8255
1 INR0.01101170.009171110.011895410.01643410.01786760.01029490.235832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Lebanese Pound
1 PGK22715.40000 LBP
5 PGK113577.00000 LBP
10 PGK227154.00000 LBP
20 PGK454308.00000 LBP
50 PGK1135770.00000 LBP
100 PGK2271540.00000 LBP
250 PGK5678850.00000 LBP
500 PGK11357700.00000 LBP
1000 PGK22715400.00000 LBP
2000 PGK45430800.00000 LBP
5000 PGK113577000.00000 LBP
10000 PGK227154000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 LBP0.00004 PGK
5 LBP0.00022 PGK
10 LBP0.00044 PGK
20 LBP0.00088 PGK
50 LBP0.00220 PGK
100 LBP0.00440 PGK
250 LBP0.01101 PGK
500 LBP0.02201 PGK
1000 LBP0.04402 PGK
2000 LBP0.08805 PGK
5000 LBP0.22011 PGK
10000 LBP0.44023 PGK