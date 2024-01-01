Papua New Guinean kinas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert PGK to PKR at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₨70.54 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
PGK to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 PGK to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71.237572.3866
Low70.543770.5437
Average70.876071.4499
Change-0.97%-2.09%
1 PGK to PKR stats

The performance of PGK to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.2375 and a 30 day low of 70.5437. This means the 30 day average was 70.8760. The change for PGK to PKR was -0.97.

The performance of PGK to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 72.3866 and a 90 day low of 70.5437. This means the 90 day average was 71.4499. The change for PGK to PKR was -2.09.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Pakistani Rupee
1 PGK70.54370 PKR
5 PGK352.71850 PKR
10 PGK705.43700 PKR
20 PGK1,410.87400 PKR
50 PGK3,527.18500 PKR
100 PGK7,054.37000 PKR
250 PGK17,635.92500 PKR
500 PGK35,271.85000 PKR
1000 PGK70,543.70000 PKR
2000 PGK141,087.40000 PKR
5000 PGK352,718.50000 PKR
10000 PGK705,437.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PKR0.01418 PGK
5 PKR0.07088 PGK
10 PKR0.14176 PGK
20 PKR0.28351 PGK
50 PKR0.70878 PGK
100 PKR1.41756 PGK
250 PKR3.54390 PGK
500 PKR7.08780 PGK
1000 PKR14.17560 PGK
2000 PKR28.35120 PGK
5000 PKR70.87800 PGK
10000 PKR141.75600 PGK