Papua New Guinean kinas to Turkish liras today

Convert PGK to TRY at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = TL8.691 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
PGK to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TRY
1 PGK to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.77618.8285
Low8.69058.5236
Average8.72778.7006
Change-0.60%1.95%
1 PGK to TRY stats

The performance of PGK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7761 and a 30 day low of 8.6905. This means the 30 day average was 8.7277. The change for PGK to TRY was -0.60.

The performance of PGK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8285 and a 90 day low of 8.5236. This means the 90 day average was 8.7006. The change for PGK to TRY was 1.95.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7951.4921.6220.93521.432
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0451.7921.9481.12225.74
1 USD0.9260.771184.0651.3821.5020.86519.844
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Turkish Lira
1 PGK8.69054 TRY
5 PGK43.45270 TRY
10 PGK86.90540 TRY
20 PGK173.81080 TRY
50 PGK434.52700 TRY
100 PGK869.05400 TRY
250 PGK2,172.63500 TRY
500 PGK4,345.27000 TRY
1000 PGK8,690.54000 TRY
2000 PGK17,381.08000 TRY
5000 PGK43,452.70000 TRY
10000 PGK86,905.40000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TRY0.11507 PGK
5 TRY0.57534 PGK
10 TRY1.15068 PGK
20 TRY2.30136 PGK
50 TRY5.75340 PGK
100 TRY11.50680 PGK
250 TRY28.76700 PGK
500 TRY57.53400 PGK
1000 TRY115.06800 PGK
2000 TRY230.13600 PGK
5000 TRY575.34000 PGK
10000 TRY1,150.68000 PGK