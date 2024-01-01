Papua New Guinean kinas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert PGK to UAH at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₴10.41 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
PGK to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 PGK to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.544710.6504
Low10.405810.4058
Average10.454710.5053
Change-1.32%-1.65%
1 PGK to UAH stats

The performance of PGK to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5447 and a 30 day low of 10.4058. This means the 30 day average was 10.4547. The change for PGK to UAH was -1.32.

The performance of PGK to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6504 and a 90 day low of 10.4058. This means the 90 day average was 10.5053. The change for PGK to UAH was -1.65.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PGK10.40580 UAH
5 PGK52.02900 UAH
10 PGK104.05800 UAH
20 PGK208.11600 UAH
50 PGK520.29000 UAH
100 PGK1,040.58000 UAH
250 PGK2,601.45000 UAH
500 PGK5,202.90000 UAH
1000 PGK10,405.80000 UAH
2000 PGK20,811.60000 UAH
5000 PGK52,029.00000 UAH
10000 PGK104,058.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 UAH0.09610 PGK
5 UAH0.48050 PGK
10 UAH0.96100 PGK
20 UAH1.92201 PGK
50 UAH4.80502 PGK
100 UAH9.61003 PGK
250 UAH24.02508 PGK
500 UAH48.05015 PGK
1000 UAH96.10030 PGK
2000 UAH192.20060 PGK
5000 UAH480.50150 PGK
10000 UAH961.00300 PGK